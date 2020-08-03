Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has said that he really respects left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir for being truthful about why he retired from Test cricket.

Amir retired from the longest format last year and received a lot of criticism for his decision to focus on limited overs cricket.

However, Akram applauded Amir for his honesty and admitted he is glad the 28-year-old “didn’t just carry on playing Test cricket for the sake of it”.

“We should respect Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket,” Akram said in an interview with inews.co.uk. “He’s given it a lot of thought and come to that decision and we should move on.

“At least he was truthful and didn’t just carry on playing Test cricket for the sake of it. Test cricket is tough, and you have to be mentally and physically right. If you aren’t then there is no point in carrying on.”

Akram’s comments come after Amir joined the Pakistan team in England.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

He is now expected to feature in the T20 series, which will begin at the end of August.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 238 ( 18.22 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.13 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 324 ( 24.81 % ) Imran Khan 345 ( 26.42 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.3 % ) Younis Khan 60 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.52 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.5 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.46 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 34 ( 2.6 % )

