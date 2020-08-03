Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that spinner Yasir Shah “could be the main weapon” in the upcoming Test series against England.

Yasir is expected to be Pakistan’s go-to spinner for the series, but he has struggled to take wickets in the national team’s last few series.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice games Pakistan played in Derby, Yasir took a total of five wickets.

However, in order for Yasir to be effective and not be under pressure, Akram noted that the Pakistan batsmen will need to post a huge score of 350 or more.

“England are firm favourites but, make no mistake, Pakistan have the ability to upset England, as long as they can get runs on the board,” Akram said in an interview with inews.co.uk.

“Scores of 250 are not going to trouble England; what Pakistan need to be aiming for, batting first, are scores of 350 or more and then build pressure on England.

“If Pakistan can get those runs on the board in the first innings, then that brings Yasir Shah into the equation and he could be the main weapon, especially on the Old Trafford pitch.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

