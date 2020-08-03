Wasim Akram reveals which two Pakistan bowlers are absolute ‘gems’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah absolute “gems”.

Akram’s comments come ahead of the England Test series, where Shaheen and Naseem are expected to play a vital role with the ball.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby, Naseem took a five-for in the first game and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second match. Overall, the youngster took a total of 10 wickets in both games.

As for Afridi, he took a total of seven wickets, which included three-wicket hauls in both the first and second matches.

“It’s an exciting time for Pakistani cricket lovers when you see two gems, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah,” Akram said in an interview with inews.co.uk. “I’m excited about these two boys and I hope they continue the tradition of great pace bowlers from Pakistan.

“They are the future for Pakistan and I hope that they learn from Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad and look at the length they bowled consistently, which enabled them to swing the ball against West Indies.

“Jofra Archer looked good bowling short, but the wickets column, which is the most important thing, wasn’t very full, was it?

“This is where Waqar Younis’s experience as the bowling coach will be vital in guiding these two young bowlers. Pitch it up, let it swing, as short bowling won’t work.

“Too often young bowlers get very excited in England and want to bang the ball in, but consistent line and lengths with the Dukes ball will work.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

