Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hinted that he may consider going into politics in the future.

Afridi was asked if he would become a politician as he is a well-known and respected figure in Pakistan. This is not only because he is one of the best players Pakistan has produced, but also due to the fact that he has done a lot of charitable work through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

However, while the 40-year-old’s answer was not a straightforward one, it suggested that the notion of him getting involved in politics is not something to rule out.

My belief is to serve people in any capacity — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“My belief is to serve people in any capacity,” he said on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 236 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.2 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 318 ( 24.75 % ) Imran Khan 334 ( 25.99 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 59 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.59 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.64 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 33 ( 2.57 % ) Back

