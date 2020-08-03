Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that boxing icon Muhammad Ali “has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon”.

Ali, who passed away in 2016, was one of the greatest boxers in history and finished with an impressive record of 56 wins and five losses. Out of all his victories, 37 came via knockout.

https://t.co/3KKxFJHGr7… Mohammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon. May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with him 🥊 💕🙌🏼 @MuhammadAli — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) July 10, 2020

“Muhammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon. May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with him,” Saqlain said on Twitter.

Saqlain, an off-spinner, took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 236 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.2 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 318 ( 24.75 % ) Imran Khan 334 ( 25.99 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 59 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.59 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.64 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 33 ( 2.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 236 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.2 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 318 ( 24.75 % ) Imran Khan 334 ( 25.99 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 59 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.59 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.64 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 33 ( 2.57 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...