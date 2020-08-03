Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that boxing icon Muhammad Ali “has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon”.
Ali, who passed away in 2016, was one of the greatest boxers in history and finished with an impressive record of 56 wins and five losses. Out of all his victories, 37 came via knockout.
https://t.co/3KKxFJHGr7… Mohammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon. May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with him 🥊 💕🙌🏼 @MuhammadAli
— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) July 10, 2020
Saqlain, an off-spinner, took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.
