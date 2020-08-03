Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq reveals who is his inspirational sports icon

Posted on by
Saqlain Mushtaq revealed that Muhammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon Pakistan cricket

Saqlain Mushtaq: “Muhammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon. May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with him”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that boxing icon Muhammad Ali “has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon”.

Ali, who passed away in 2016, was one of the greatest boxers in history and finished with an impressive record of 56 wins and five losses. Out of all his victories, 37 came via knockout.

“Muhammad Ali has always been and will always be my inspirational sports icon. May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with him,” Saqlain said on Twitter.

Saqlain, an off-spinner, took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply