Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi trolled a fan who asked him for his phone number during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Afridi is without a doubt one of the most popular people in Pakistan due to his achievements in the sport and his charitable work through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Afridi could have ignored the fan who asked for his number completely, but he instead chose to have some fun.

12345678910 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“12345678910,” Afridi said.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

