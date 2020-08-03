Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that he is doing “very good” after recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Afridi announced that he had tested positive for the virus in June, but he has since made a full recovery.

The 40-year-old confirmed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Very good, thanks — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 236 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.2 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 318 ( 24.75 % ) Imran Khan 334 ( 25.99 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 59 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.59 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.64 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 33 ( 2.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 236 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 54 ( 4.2 % ) Javed Miandad 58 ( 4.51 % ) Shahid Afridi 318 ( 24.75 % ) Imran Khan 334 ( 25.99 % ) Zaheer Abbas 17 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 59 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 59 ( 4.59 % ) Saeed Anwar 111 ( 8.64 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 6 ( 0.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 33 ( 2.57 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...