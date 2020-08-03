Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has admitted that the national team will “find it really tough” to beat a “very good and in-form England side” in the upcoming Test series.

Akram’s brutal prediction comes ahead of the first Test, which will begin on Wednesday.

He noted that England will be full of confidence coming into the series as they came from 1-0 down to beat the West Indies 2-1 in their recently-concluded three-Test clash.

“Pakistan are going to find it really tough against a very, very good and in-form England side,” he said in an interview with inews.co.uk.

“The home team will be confident on the back of consecutive wins against West Indies, but I believe that Pakistan can learn from the mistakes West Indies made.

“I couldn’t believe that, after including two spinners in the side, the West Indies chose to bowl first in the final Test and lose any advantage they could have had by bowling in the fourth innings.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 54 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 217 ( 61.82 % ) Steve Smith 14 ( 3.99 % ) Ben Stokes 35 ( 9.97 % ) Kane Williamson 6 ( 1.71 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.28 % ) Pat Cummins 2 ( 0.57 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.99 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 6 ( 1.71 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 8 ( 2.28 % ) Back

