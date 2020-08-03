Pakistan have a remarkable Test win percentage in England since 2011

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England is widely regarded as one of the toughest countries to tour due to the conditions and just how good the national team is.

However, Pakistan have the best Test win percentage in England out of any touring team since 2011 at 50 percent.

South Africa are in second place with a 42.86 win percentage, while Australia are third with a 26.67 win percentage.

India, meanwhile, are sixth with a 14.29 win percentage.

This statistic was pointed out by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

It comes ahead of Pakistan’s Test series against England, which will begin on Wednesday.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

