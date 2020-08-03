Pakistan have a remarkable Test win percentage in England since 2011

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England is widely regarded as one of the toughest countries to tour due to the conditions and just how good the national team is.

However, Pakistan have the best Test win percentage in England out of any touring team since 2011 at 50 percent.

South Africa are in second place with a 42.86 win percentage, while Australia are third with a 26.67 win percentage.

India, meanwhile, are sixth with a 14.29 win percentage.

This statistic was pointed out by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Highest Test win percentages for touring teams in England since 2011: Pakistan 50%

South Africa 42.86%

Australia 26.67%

New Zealand 25%

West Indies 22.22%

India 14.29%

Sri Lanka 12.50%#ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 2, 2020

It comes ahead of Pakistan’s Test series against England, which will begin on Wednesday.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 232 ( 18.69 % ) Waqar Younis 51 ( 4.11 % ) Javed Miandad 57 ( 4.59 % ) Shahid Afridi 305 ( 24.58 % ) Imran Khan 320 ( 25.79 % ) Zaheer Abbas 16 ( 1.29 % ) Younis Khan 57 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 58 ( 4.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 108 ( 8.7 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 5 ( 0.4 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 32 ( 2.58 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 232 ( 18.69 % ) Waqar Younis 51 ( 4.11 % ) Javed Miandad 57 ( 4.59 % ) Shahid Afridi 305 ( 24.58 % ) Imran Khan 320 ( 25.79 % ) Zaheer Abbas 16 ( 1.29 % ) Younis Khan 57 ( 4.59 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 58 ( 4.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 108 ( 8.7 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 5 ( 0.4 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 32 ( 2.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...