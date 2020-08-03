Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India batman Vinod Kambli has revealed that legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq tried to attack a fan with a bat after being sledged repeatedly.

The incident occurred during the second game of the Sahara Cup in Toronto, where India took on Pakistan.

It was reported that the fan told Inzamam: “O mote, sidha khara ho [Hey fatso, stand straight], mota aloo, sara aloo [fat potato, rotten potato].”

Kambli recalled that just moments after this occurred, Inzamam signalled to the 12th man to bring him a bat.

Kambli admitted that the entire incident “was shocking, it was really shocking”.

“We were sitting in the dressing room and then suddenly we saw Inzi [Inzamam-ul-Haq] trying to show for a bat. He was just pointing out to a bat, so I saw the twelfth man taking the bat straight to him after passing our dressing room,” Kambli said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast as quoted by Cricket Next.

“We were all questioning why a twelfth man was taking a bat to Inzamam, and then the entire incident happened… for what it was, it was shocking, it was really shocking.”

Later on, iconic Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis revealed that the same fan had also made inappropriate comments about Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife.

“Yes, there was someone calling him ‘aloo’, but also, what exactly happened [was that] there was someone in the crowd who was not very good to Azharuddin’s wife. I think they were just talking rubbish and Inzi being Inzi, he didn’t really like it,” Waqar, who is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach, had said.

