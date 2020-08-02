Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he is Pakistan’s best actor

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes he is Pakistan’s best actor since he “played while being injured but I would pretend that I wasn’t hurt”.

Akhtar is widely regarded as one of best fast bowlers to play the game and to this day, he still holds the record for the quickest delivery, which was clocked at a blistering 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“Me. I played while being injured but I would pretend that I wasn’t hurt,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

