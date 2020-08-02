Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player was a great batsman

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called Inzamam-ul-Haq a great batsman.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

While Akhtar praised Inzamam’s batting, he said that he has his “reservations about him as a captain”.

“Batsman. I have my reservations about him as a captain,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 201 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 44 ( 4.11 % ) Javed Miandad 51 ( 4.77 % ) Shahid Afridi 254 ( 23.74 % ) Imran Khan 280 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 14 ( 1.31 % ) Younis Khan 53 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 47 ( 4.39 % ) Saeed Anwar 96 ( 8.97 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.37 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 26 ( 2.43 % ) Back

