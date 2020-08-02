Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player was a great batsman

Shoaib Akhtar: “Batsman. I have my reservations about him as a captain”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called Inzamam-ul-Haq a great batsman.
Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.
He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.
While Akhtar praised Inzamam’s batting, he said that he has his “reservations about him as a captain”.
“Batsman. I have my reservations about him as a captain,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related