Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed the idea that Pakistan don’t have any talented youngsters, saying it is complete “nonsense”.

The pace maestro noted that if he were the chairman of the selectors, he would “empower local selectors” so that talented players from all parts of Pakistan can have a chance of representing the country.

“If I was chairman of selectors, I would empower local selectors and that talent comes out from all parts of the country. People keep saying we don’t have talent. What bakwaas (nonsense),” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson reveals why he regrets sledging Wahab Riaz

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 49 ( 16.17 % ) Babar Azam 183 ( 60.4 % ) Steve Smith 13 ( 4.29 % ) Ben Stokes 30 ( 9.9 % ) Kane Williamson 6 ( 1.98 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 2 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 2.31 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 4 ( 1.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 7 ( 2.31 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 49 ( 16.17 % ) Babar Azam 183 ( 60.4 % ) Steve Smith 13 ( 4.29 % ) Ben Stokes 30 ( 9.9 % ) Kane Williamson 6 ( 1.98 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 2 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 2.31 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 4 ( 1.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 7 ( 2.31 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...