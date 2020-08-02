Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star isn’t a good batsman or captain

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik isn’t a great batsman or captain.

Malik is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is expected to feature in the T20 series that begins at the end of August.

“Neither,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion when asked about how good Malik was as a batsman and captain.

This comes after Akhtar called Inzamam-ul-Haq a great batsman, but said he had “reservations about him as a captain”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

