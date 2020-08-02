Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan could tour South Africa for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in November.

Pakistan were originally scheduled to travel to South Africa in October, but it likely to be pushed back since the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September to November.

South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said that with all the tours that have been postponed, the Proteas could have a very busy period towards the end of the year.

“The West Indies tour has been postponed indefinitely,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are struggling to find the time with the Indian Premier League, when our players are likely to be needed from the beginning of September.

“In terms of when we will get back onto the field, we are probably looking at November onwards. And if all goes well, it will then be a very busy period for South African cricket, playing series at times when we don’t usually play.It will be a case of trying to cram in all the tours that have been missed.”

