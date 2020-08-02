Shoaib Akhtar: “Ehsan Mani is effective but he could be aggressive. You need aggressive people to move things forward”
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani can do his job better if he is more aggressive.
Mani has played a pivotal role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan as Sri Lanka toured the country last year and Bangladesh came over earlier this year.
However, Akhtar noted that by having a more aggressive mindset, Mani can “move things forward”.
“Ehsan Mani is effective but he could be aggressive. You need aggressive people to move things forward,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
