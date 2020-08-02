Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani can do his job better if he is more aggressive.

Mani has played a pivotal role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan as Sri Lanka toured the country last year and Bangladesh came over earlier this year.

However, Akhtar noted that by having a more aggressive mindset, Mani can “move things forward”.

“Ehsan Mani is effective but he could be aggressive. You need aggressive people to move things forward,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 191 ( 19.22 % ) Waqar Younis 41 ( 4.12 % ) Javed Miandad 51 ( 5.13 % ) Shahid Afridi 229 ( 23.04 % ) Imran Khan 262 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.21 % ) Younis Khan 49 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 42 ( 4.23 % ) Saeed Anwar 88 ( 8.85 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.4 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 25 ( 2.52 % ) Back

