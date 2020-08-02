Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he doesn’t know why some people don’t get along with him.

Akhtar, who is one of the most colourful characters to ever play the game, noted that while people may not see eye to eye with him, he always gets along with everyone.

“I get along with everyone, people don’t get along with me. Ask them why that is,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

