Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar had said that he would help Pakistan cricket immensely if he were hired by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Saying the PCB is “mismanaged”, Akhtar noted that he would “work for free” and “bring in foreign investment”.

Furthermore, Akhtar would select players based on their talent and “ensure that no one calls me up and tells me to select their kid”.

He added that he will also work hard to “ready 30 players who would become superstars with my mindset”.

“PCB is mismanaged. The more you keep good people away, the further cricket will go downhill. If I got a chance to work in [the] PCB, I’d bring in foreign investment. I would work for free and ensure that no one calls me up and tells me to select their kid,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I would ready 30 players who would become superstars with my mindset and that time has come.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

