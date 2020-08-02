Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made it clear that iconic India opener Virender Sehwag never said anything to him about Sachin Tendulkar.

Akhtar was referring to the Beta beta hota hai, baap baap hota hai story.

He noted that if Sehwag had said anything like that, he would have “beat him up at the ground and then at the hotel”.

“There’s nothing like that. Would he survive after saying something like that to me? Would I leave him? I would beat him up in the ground and then at the hotel,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson reveals why he regrets sledging Wahab Riaz

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 3 ( 75 % ) Rohit Sharma 0 ( 0 % ) MS Dhoni 1 ( 25 % ) Mohammed Shami 0 ( 0 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 0 ( 0 % ) Hardik Pandya 0 ( 0 % ) Lokesh Rahul 0 ( 0 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 0 ( 0 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 0 ( 0 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 3 ( 75 % ) Rohit Sharma 0 ( 0 % ) MS Dhoni 1 ( 25 % ) Mohammed Shami 0 ( 0 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 0 ( 0 % ) Hardik Pandya 0 ( 0 % ) Lokesh Rahul 0 ( 0 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 0 ( 0 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 0 ( 0 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...