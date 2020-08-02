Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes it was wrong for Pakistan to name legendary batsman Younis Khan as their batting coach.

Younis was appointed to the position for the upcoming series against England.

However, Akhtar feels that Mohammad Yousuf would have been a better batting coach and added that Younis should be working with the country’s talented youngsters at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“Younis Khan has wrongly been made batting coach, he should be training players in the National Academy with Mohammad Yousuf as the Pakistan batting coach,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 191 ( 19.22 % ) Waqar Younis 41 ( 4.12 % ) Javed Miandad 51 ( 5.13 % ) Shahid Afridi 229 ( 23.04 % ) Imran Khan 262 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.21 % ) Younis Khan 49 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 42 ( 4.23 % ) Saeed Anwar 88 ( 8.85 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.4 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 25 ( 2.52 % ) Back

