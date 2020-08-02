Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam can “start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England.

Afridi also said that he doesn’t think Azam “feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli”.

“Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan team and I don’t think he feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m hopeful that Babar will start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly soon.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

"Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan team and I don't think he feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli," Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. "I'm hopeful that Babar will start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly soon."

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

