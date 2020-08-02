Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “made the right decision by quitting Test cricket”.
Afridi is one of the few former Pakistan players who think Amir was right to walk away from the longest format, which occurred last year.
He noted that Amir “would have found things difficult” in Test cricket since he “is not as effective with the old ball because of [his] lack of pace”.
“I think Amir made the right decision by quitting Test cricket,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. “He swings the new ball but is not as effective with the old ball because of [his] lack of pace. This works in limited-overs cricket but in Test cricket you need to come back for a second and third spell, where Amir would have found things difficult.”
