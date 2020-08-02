Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “made the right decision by quitting Test cricket”.

Afridi is one of the few former Pakistan players who think Amir was right to walk away from the longest format, which occurred last year.

He noted that Amir “would have found things difficult” in Test cricket since he “is not as effective with the old ball because of [his] lack of pace”.

“I think Amir made the right decision by quitting Test cricket,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. “He swings the new ball but is not as effective with the old ball because of [his] lack of pace. This works in limited-overs cricket but in Test cricket you need to come back for a second and third spell, where Amir would have found things difficult.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Watson reveals why he regrets sledging Wahab Riaz

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 201 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 44 ( 4.11 % ) Javed Miandad 51 ( 4.77 % ) Shahid Afridi 254 ( 23.74 % ) Imran Khan 280 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 14 ( 1.31 % ) Younis Khan 53 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 47 ( 4.39 % ) Saeed Anwar 96 ( 8.97 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.37 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 26 ( 2.43 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 201 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 44 ( 4.11 % ) Javed Miandad 51 ( 4.77 % ) Shahid Afridi 254 ( 23.74 % ) Imran Khan 280 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 14 ( 1.31 % ) Younis Khan 53 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 47 ( 4.39 % ) Saeed Anwar 96 ( 8.97 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.37 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 26 ( 2.43 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...