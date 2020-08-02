Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has crowned legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards the “undisputed king”.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“Undisputed king,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 71 ( 19.19 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 6 ( 1.62 % ) Shane Warne 2 ( 0.54 % ) Brian Lara 28 ( 7.57 % ) Ricky Ponting 11 ( 2.97 % ) Viv Richards 34 ( 9.19 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 4.05 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 16 ( 4.32 % ) Wasim Akram 167 ( 45.14 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 2.16 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 12 ( 3.24 % ) Back

