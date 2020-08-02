Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal crowned which player the ‘undisputed king’?

Faisal Iqbal crowned Viv Richards the “undisputed king”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has crowned legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards the “undisputed king”.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“Undisputed king,” Faisal said on Twitter.

