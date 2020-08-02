Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has crowned legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards the “undisputed king”.
Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.
He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.
Undisputed King 👑 @ivivianrichards https://t.co/YoY9bVVuny
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 1, 2020
“Undisputed king,” Faisal said on Twitter.
