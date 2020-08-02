Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara said that former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Zahid was one of the fastest bowlers he ever faced.

Zahid was an extremely promising pace bowler, but injuries curtailed his international career.

All in all, he represented Pakistan in five Tests, where he took 15 wickets at an average of 33.46.

He also featured in 11 ODIs and claimed 10 wickets at an average of 39.10.

#OnThisDay in 1976. Mohammad Zahid was born in Gaggu Mandi. Zahid was described by Brian Lara as one of the fastest bowlers he had ever faced, but sadly due to injuries he only played 16 times for Pakistan #Cricket pic.twitter.com/VGFKgLN8Go — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 2, 2020

Lara represented his country in 131 Tests, where he accumulated 11,953 runs, which included 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

The 51-year-old will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

He also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

