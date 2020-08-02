Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has revealed that England captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes will pose a big threat to Pakistan in the upcoming Test series.

Mudassar singled out Root and Stokes following their impressive performance in the recently-concluded three-Test series against the West Indies.

Stokes was the star of the show as he scored 363 runs, which included a top score of 176, at an average of 90.75.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 16.33.

As for Root, he made 130 runs in the two Tests he played at an average of 43.33.

Root missed the first Test of the series due to the birth of his second child.

Mudassar noted that England’s batting line-up can be shaky at times, but Root and Stokes are the players who can come in and stabilise things. As a result, he said that early wickets will be key for Pakistan.

“England batters lack continuity so Stokes and Root will fill the gap. Pakistan’s bowlers will have to take early wickets,” Mudassar was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 51 ( 15.89 % ) Babar Azam 197 ( 61.37 % ) Steve Smith 14 ( 4.36 % ) Ben Stokes 30 ( 9.35 % ) Kane Williamson 6 ( 1.87 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 2 ( 0.62 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 2.18 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 5 ( 1.56 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 7 ( 2.18 % )

