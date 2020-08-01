Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that Pakistan cannot keep relying on veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik going forward.

Bhogle noted that Pakistan need to inject some youth in their squad, and advised the team to call up players like Abid Ali and Asif Ali.

“What they need is a dominant figure in that top order. They want Babar Azam to be that player, but once Babar Azam is gone, they are still playing [Mohammad] Hafeez and Shoaib Malik and relying on them to come good,” Bhogle said on the ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think they need younger players, who can start playing 170-180 run games. They need players like Abid Ali and Asif Ali to come and get them big runs.”

The Pakistan team is currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

