Legendary Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil are his favourite footballers.
Messi and Ronaldo, who play for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, are widely considered to be the best players in the world today.
As for Ozil, who represents Arsenal, he is among the top stars as well.
Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
