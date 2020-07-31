Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil are his favourite footballers.

Messi and Ronaldo, who play for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, are widely considered to be the best players in the world today.

As for Ozil, who represents Arsenal, he is among the top stars as well.

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Messi, Ronaldo and Ozil — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his dream for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...