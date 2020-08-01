Harsha Bhogle makes incredibly shocking claim about Pakistan’s T20 team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said Pakistan were able to be the number one T20 team for so long since they “were helped by the fact that they played against some not so great opposition”.

Despite this, Bhogle applauded Pakistan for a dominant run, which saw them win 11 series in a row.

It was during this time that Pakistan also uncovered some talented players like opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and spinner Shadab Khan.

“Pakistan spent a lot of time being the world number one in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). They were helped by the fact that they played against some not so great opposition, but you can’t hold that against them. They won 11 series in a row,” Bhogle said on the ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They had some really good players coming through. There was Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order and their core was in that middle-order, where they got eight overs some days between Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim and both of them could bat too. Plus, Shadab is a brilliant fielder, so there was a nice little side coming together.”

The Pakistan team is currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 150 ( 20.83 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.61 % ) Javed Miandad 48 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 126 ( 17.5 % ) Imran Khan 200 ( 27.78 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.67 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.28 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 27 ( 3.75 % ) Saeed Anwar 72 ( 10 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.56 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 17 ( 2.36 % ) Back

