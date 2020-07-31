‘There is too much turmoil’ in the Pakistan team – Who said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said “there is too much turmoil” in the Pakistan team.
Explaining why, Bhogle noted that fast bowlers are always “coming and going”.
The 59-year-old’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s series against England, which begins next week.
“Fast bowlers are coming and going and there is too much turmoil in that side,” Bhogle said on the ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
They are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
