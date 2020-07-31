Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah “have the talent of becoming great bowlers”.

Afridi’s comments come ahead of the England series, where Shaheen and Naseem are expected to play a vital role with the ball.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby, Naseem took a five-for in the first game and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second match. Overall, the youngster took a total of 10 wickets in both games.

As for Afridi, he took a total of seven wickets, which included three-wicket hauls in both the first and second matches.

They have the talent of becoming great bowlers if they continue hard work — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“They have the talent of becoming great bowlers if they continue [their] hard work,” Afridi said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % )

