Shahid Afridi picks Pakistan player as his favourite bowler of all time

Shahid Afridi picked Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi gives funny answer when asked about his beauty secret
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related