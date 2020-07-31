Shahid Afridi picks Pakistan player as his favourite bowler of all time

Shahid Afridi picked Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

