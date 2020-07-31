Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi has revealed that he still has “respect” for former India greats Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj and Harbhajan slammed Afridi for his comments about Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fallout between them was heated as the Indian duo said that they no longer viewed Afridi as a friend and regretted helping him for his charitable foundation.

We have old and strong relations and I still have respect for both — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

When asked what the situation between them is like now, Afridi said: “We have old and strong relations and I still have respect for both.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 27 ( 30.34 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 3.37 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 6 ( 6.74 % ) Ricky Ponting 6 ( 6.74 % ) Viv Richards 6 ( 6.74 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.25 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 6.74 % ) Wasim Akram 28 ( 31.46 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 3 ( 3.37 % ) Back

