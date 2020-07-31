Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the “professor who knows all”.

Afridi’s comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Professor who knows all 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Hafeez is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his three favourite footballers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...