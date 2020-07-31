Afridi reveals which Pakistan player ‘knows all’

Shahid Afridi said Mohammad Hafeez is the professor who knows all Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the “professor who knows all”.

Afridi’s comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Hafeez is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

