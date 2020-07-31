Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the “professor who knows all”.
Afridi’s comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Professor who knows all 😊
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
Hafeez is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
