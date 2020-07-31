Image courtesy of: Zimbio

There are many world-class bowlers in the game today, but instead of picking one from Pakistan, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi chose an Australia player as the best in the world.

Upon being asked who was the top bowler right now, Afridi picked fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Cummins is currently the top-ranked Test bowler and also sits in fourth place on the ODI bowling rankings.

Cummins — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

No Pakistan bowlers are in the top 10 of the Test rankings, while Mohammad Amir is the only bowler to feature in the ODI standings, where he is in seventh place.

As for the T20 International rankings, Imad Wasim is in seventh and Shadab Khan occupies the ninth spot.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37 ( 16.74 % ) Babar Azam 142 ( 64.25 % ) Steve Smith 8 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 16 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.36 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 3 ( 1.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.26 % ) Back

