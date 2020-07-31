Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan have produced many outstanding batsmen who are hailed as some of the best to play the game, but Shahid Afridi picked West Indies great Sir Viv Richards as his favourite batsman of all time.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

Viv Richards — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 31 ( 31.63 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 3.06 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 6 ( 6.12 % ) Ricky Ponting 6 ( 6.12 % ) Viv Richards 7 ( 7.14 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.04 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 6.12 % ) Wasim Akram 32 ( 32.65 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 3 ( 3.06 % ) Back

