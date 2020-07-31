Shahid Afridi reveals which Pakistan player is the ‘backbone of the batting’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is the “backbone of the batting”.
Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England.
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
“He is the backbone of the batting,” Afridi said on Twitter.
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
