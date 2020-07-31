Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has picked the legendary Abdul Qadir as his favourite spinner of all time.
Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests, where he took 236 wickets, which included 15 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 32.80.
He also featured in 104 ODIs, where he claimed 132 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.16.
Sadly, he passed away at the age of 63 in September last year.
Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Abdul Qadir
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
