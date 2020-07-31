Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has picked the legendary Abdul Qadir as his favourite spinner of all time.

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests, where he took 236 wickets, which included 15 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 32.80.

He also featured in 104 ODIs, where he claimed 132 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.16.

Sadly, he passed away at the age of 63 in September last year.

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Abdul Qadir — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his three favourite footballers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...