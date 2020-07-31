Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his favouite batting partner was iconic opener Saeed Anwar.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Afridi picked Anwar during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
