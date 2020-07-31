Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his favouite batting partner was iconic opener Saeed Anwar.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Saeed Anwar — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi picked Anwar during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi gives funny answer when asked about his beauty secret

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...