Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hinted that he could play for a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) team next year.

In this year’s PSL, Afridi represented the Multan Sultans and scored 87 runs in seven matches at an average of 43.50.

He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

When asked by a fan if he will play for the Sultans again in PSL 6, Afridi said: “Let’s see who will pick me next year.”

Let's see who will pick me next year 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

It should be noted that this year’s PSL was halted prior to the semi-finals due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

