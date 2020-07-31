Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has called Abdul Razzaq a “great all-rounder”.

Afridi praised Razzaq during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Great all-rounder — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also accumulated 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries. He also claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, the Lahore native amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 145 ( 21.74 % ) Waqar Younis 26 ( 3.9 % ) Javed Miandad 45 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 102 ( 15.29 % ) Imran Khan 191 ( 28.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 12 ( 1.8 % ) Younis Khan 38 ( 5.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 26 ( 3.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 63 ( 9.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.25 % ) Back

Like this: Like Loading...