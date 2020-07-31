Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has called Abdul Razzaq a “great all-rounder”.
Afridi praised Razzaq during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Great all-rounder
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.
He also accumulated 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries. He also claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.
In regards to his Twenty20 International career, the Lahore native amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.
