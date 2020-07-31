Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan may be “unpredictable” and “short of runs” in the upcoming Test series against England, former cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd said.

Lloyd’s comments come ahead of the series, which begins next week.

Lloyd added that England “need to start strongly for once” after they lost the first Test in their recent three-Test series against the West Indies.

Despite this, England rebounded to win the next two Tests and won the series 2-1.

“Pakistan are always unpredictable and will have flair. I wouldn’t expect too much difference between them and West Indies. They may be short of runs as well against England in these conditions with a Dukes ball but England need to start strongly for once,” Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his three favourite footballers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37 ( 16.74 % ) Babar Azam 142 ( 64.25 % ) Steve Smith 8 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 16 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.36 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 3 ( 1.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.26 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37 ( 16.74 % ) Babar Azam 142 ( 64.25 % ) Steve Smith 8 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 16 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.36 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 3 ( 1.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.26 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...