Nasser Hussain reveals Pakistan’s chances of beating England

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has offered a bleak outlook on Pakistan’s chances of beating England in the upcoming Test series.

While Hussain noted that Pakistan have a number of talented and experienced batsmen, he pointed out that Babar Azam’s record in limited overs cricket is better than the longest format.

He added that Pakistan’s bowlers can be “dangerous” but are “a little inexperienced” as well.

“It will be a very similar challenge. Pakistan have a slightly better batting line-up than West Indies with players experienced in England like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam even though his white-ball record is better than his Test one,” Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Their bowling is dangerous if a little inexperienced and the difference could be that England are coming off the back of a three-Test series and Pakistan will have to be careful not to be caught cold.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

