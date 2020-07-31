Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made it clear that limited overs captain Babar Azam is not getting married to his daughter.

Afridi’s comments come after rumours began to surface on social media sites.

Appalled by the fake news being spread around, Afridi urged people to “refrain from spreading such nonsense and blatant lies”.

Please refrain from spreading such nonesense and blatant lies. My humble request to all, please use social media with responsibility. Stop spreading rumours and lies that cause distress to the concerned people. Thank you! — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“Please refrain from spreading such nonsense and blatant lies. My humble request to all, please use social media with responsibility. Stop spreading rumours and lies that cause distress to the concerned people. Thank you!” Afridi said on Twitter.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

