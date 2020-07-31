Harsha Bhogle reveals which Pakistan player is ‘out of form’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is “out of form”.

Zaman hasn’t played for Pakistan since November last year, but was picked for the upcoming series against England.

In the two four-day practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Zaman made scores of 17, 99 and 22.

“Fakhar Zaman is out of form,” Bhogle said on the ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his three favourite footballers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37 ( 16.74 % ) Babar Azam 142 ( 64.25 % ) Steve Smith 8 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 16 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.36 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 3 ( 1.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.26 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37 ( 16.74 % ) Babar Azam 142 ( 64.25 % ) Steve Smith 8 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 16 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.36 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.45 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 3 ( 1.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.26 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...