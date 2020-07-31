Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan’s “economy rate has gone through the roof”.

He also noted that Shadab batted more than he bowled in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained Islamabad United.

Shadab finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37, but had an economy rate of 8.24.

“Shadab is batting more in PSL than he is bowling. His economy rate has gone through the roof for a leggie,” Bhogle said on the ICC’s digital show Cricket Inside Out as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 21-year-old is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

