Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal may look to get his ban decreased further after it was reduced from three years to one-and-a-half.

The decision to halve Akmal’s ban for corruption was taken by an independent adjudicator, retired Supreme Court judge, Faqir Mohammad Khokhar.

The 30-year-old was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He filed an appeal in May, but even though his ban was shortened, he is still mulling over the option of lodging another appeal to get it “reduced further.”

Akmal’s appeal revolved around the fact that players who had been found guilty of similar offences were given much lighter sentences. He was given a three-year ban for failing to show remorse for his actions.

“I am thankful to the judge for listening to my lawyers properly,” Akmal said after the hearing as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “I will decide about the remaining sentence and try to get it reduced further.

“For now I am not satisfied and will consult my lawyers and family how to take this ahead. There are many players before me who made mistakes and just look at what they got and what I got. So all I say right now is thank you very much.”

