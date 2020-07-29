Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that people’s constant expectations for Babar Azam to perform could end up hurting the 25-year-old’s career over time.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the last 12 months and is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world today.

As a result, many people are accustomed to seeing him lead from the front and score big runs on a regular basis.

This has also led to people comparing Azam to other players, especially India captain Virat Kohli.

While Azam has repeatedly played down the comparisons between him and Kohli, Younis is worried that this could add unnecessary pressure on the limited overs captain.

“Babar and any other batsman should not be compared with any current or past cricket great as it will only put added pressure on the player. Everyone talks about Babar Azam and expects him to play some remarkable innings. But we should let him play his own game, which will surely help him play some big innings for Pakistan,” Younis was quoted as saying by The Nation.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

