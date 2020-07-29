Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that one of the great things he learned from former head coach Bob Woolmer “was how he dealt with different personalities and characters in the team”.

Woolmer tragically died during the 2007 World Cup and would have been 72 this year.

Younis noted that he will take all the lessons he learned from Woolmer and implement it in his capacity as Pakistan’s batting coach during the upcoming series against England.

“One of the main things that I learnt from Bob Woolmer was how he dealt with different personalities and characters in the team. This is something I am looking to do in my coaching role with the current Pakistan team,” Younis was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

