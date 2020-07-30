Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar “one of the greatest of all time”.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman in the history of the sport as he holds the record for the most runs in Test and ODI cricket.

The ‘Little Master’ scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

He also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

Akram, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“No doubt Sachin is one of the greatest of all time. My Indian fans sometimes get frustrated when I give them my reasons (of a different judgment),” Akram told former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed in a YouTube interview as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“I played my first Test match against Sachin in 1989 then I played against him in 99. So I didn’t play Test cricket against him for 10 years so it is a bit difficult to judge him as a bowler but as a player he is one of the greats of the game.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

