Wasim Akram reveals why Brian Lara scored a lot of runs against Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara used to score a lot of runs against Pakistan due to his “high backlift”.

Lara represented his country in 131 Tests, where he accumulated 11,953 runs, which included 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

The 51-year-old will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

He also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

Akram, meanwhile, played 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“Take Brian Lara for instance. He used to score against us with that high backlift. He was a very different batsman. I’ve played a lot against Lara,” Akram told former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed in a YouTube interview as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram reveals which player is “one of the greatest of all time”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...